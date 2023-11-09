close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Man kills partner in Delhi hotel, dies by suicide later

Man kills partner in Delhi hotel, dies by suicide later

Nov 09, 2023

The deceased have been identified as Shorab (28) and Ayesha (27).

A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his girlfriend and later committed suicide in a hotel room in northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

An FIR of murder has been registered after autopsy and further investigation is in progress, the police said.(File)

The deceased have been identified as Shorab (28) and Ayesha (27), they said.

"We got to know that Shorab and Ayesha booked an OYO room for four hours. When they did not open the door. The hotel staff informed police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Police said a half-page suicide note in Hindi was found lying on the bed next to Ayesha’s body claiming that the two were in a relationship and had decided to end their lives together.

An FIR of murder has been registered after autopsy and further investigation is in progress, they said.

