    ‘India won’t rush into trade deals or accept conditions’: Piyush Goyal amid talks with US

    Man stabbed to death after intervening in scuffle in Delhi, 3 minors apprehended

    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 1:48 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    All three accused were apprehended within hours, and the knife used in the attack was recovered. (Representational/HT Photo)
    New Delhi : A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in outer Delhi’s Ranhola on Tuesday evening after he tried to intervene in an altercation between his neighbour and three juveniles, police said on Tuesday. All three accused were apprehended within hours, and the knife used in the attack was recovered.

    Police said the incident took place around 8.30 pm in Vikas Nagar. A PCR call reported a stabbing, and officers found that the victim, a factory worker identified as Hoti Lal from Naraina, had already been rushed to a hospital. He was declared him dead on arrival.

    It was found that one of the accused, a 16-year-old vegetable seller, was acquainted with a girl from the victim’s family. “The friendship was opposed by her family, leading to frequent tension between them," a police officer said.

    On Tuesday, the teenager and his two friends were passing through the lane when a fight broke out with the girl’s mother. When Hoti Lal tried to intervene, the minor allegedly stabbed him, causing fatal injuries.

