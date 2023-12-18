Marginal rise in min temp, IMD says mercury to dip in Delhi from Tuesday

Delhi on Monday recorded a slight increase in the minimum temperature, which rose to 7.1 degrees Celsius (°C) from 6.5°C the previous day. Monday’s low was still one degree below the normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and officials at the forecaster predicted a drop in mercury from Tuesday as the impact of a western disturbance currently affecting the Himalayan region fades away. People (and a street dog) huddle around a bonfire on a cold Monday morning at Chilla village. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

Delhi’s minimum has been rising since Friday, when the Capital recorded a season-low of 4.9°C. Thereafter, the minimum on Saturday was 5.5°C, and 6.5°C on Sunday. According to IMD, the minimum is likely to dip to 6°C on Tuesday and fall further to 5°C by Wednesday.

A western disturbance usually leads to a change in wind direction, bringing in warmer southeasterly winds. It also brings moisture and cloudiness, which make the nights warmer as clouds trap the heat that the surface captures during the day.

“The impact of the western disturbance affecting the Himalayan region is now over and the minimum temperature will start dipping again from Tuesday. There was fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts, with northwesterly winds to bring this chill to the plains over the next few days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

However, the meteorological department has predicted that a second western disturbance — from December 22 onwards — will then lead to a rise in the minimum temperature.

“The next western disturbance will start impacting from December 22 onwards and there will be cloudiness across the plains,” Srivastava said.

In terms of maximum temperature, Delhi recorded a high of 22.3°C, which is normal for this time of the year — two notches below the 24.7°C on Sunday. Forecasts said cold northwesterly winds would keep the daytime temperature around the 22-degree mark over the next three days.

Delhi’s pollution levels, meanwhile, remained in the “very poor” zone on Monday, with a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading of 330 — nearly the same as the 331 logged on Sunday. The air quality is likely to remain “very poor” for the next three days.