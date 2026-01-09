Massive fire guts six waste clothes godowns in Kapashera, all trapped workers rescued

A massive fire broke out in at least six waste clothes godowns at Aravali Fields in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera in the early hours of Thursday, spreading to adjoining buildings and damaging their walls, doors and windows, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and Delhi Police said. Several people living inside the godowns were trapped but were rescued in time by firefighters and police personnel. No injuries or loss of life were reported. Due to the high intensity of the blaze, the fire spread to adjoining structures, causing damage to walls and doors of nearby buildings.

At least 35 fire tenders were pressed into service as firefighting operations continued until late evening, while cooling operations were underway at the time of going to press. As a precaution, occupants of nearby buildings were evacuated. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, a senior police officer said.

According to the DFS, its control room received a call at 4.11 am about a fire in a slum near the Kapashera Toll Tax booth. Initially, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As the blaze intensified and spread to nearby buildings, 25 additional fire tenders were deployed at regular intervals. While most fire trucks returned after the blaze was brought under control by afternoon, three tenders remained stationed to prevent any flare-up.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said Kapashera police station received a call at 4.15am reporting a fire in Surya Vihar lane near a petrol pump. “Upon reaching the place, a massive fire was observed in five to six waste clothes godowns situated at Aravali Fields, Kapashera, covering an approximate area of 2500–3000 square yards,” he said.

“Due to the high intensity of the blaze, the fire spread to adjoining structures, causing damage to walls, doors and windows of nearby buildings. It was reported that some persons were residing inside the godowns. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far,” Goel said, adding that the fire has been brought under control and no further escalation has been noted.