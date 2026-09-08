MCD revives its crackdown on illegal buildings in Delhi

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday resumed its drive to check violations involving unauthorised construction, misuse of residential premises and rickety structures vulnerable to collapse, issuing 11 notices so far, officials said. Six of the notices were issued in areas around Saidulajab (HT)

Six of the notices were issued in areas around Saidulajab, where a building collapse on May 30 killed six people, including in Chhattarpur Enclave, Maidangarhi, Rajpur Extension, Neb Sarai Mill and Western Marg.

The renewed drive came a day after the deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan, once again raising questions over Delhi’s pattern of launching high-profile enforcement drives after tragedies, only for inspections and action to lose momentum in the weeks that follow.

A senior MCD official said all the properties served notices on Monday were residential buildings found violating norms. “Sealing notices have been issued to five, after which sealing will be carried out. Demolition has been carried out in one case. The drive will continue in the coming days,” the official said.

At Satya Niketan, meanwhile, the civic body has begun issuing demolition notices to dangerous buildings around the site of Sunday’s collapse. One of the structures has been found in such poor condition that iron jacks have been installed to support it as rescue operations enter their final stage.

A senior MCD official said a building adjacent to the collapsed structure was “barely standing”, while three others were being examined. “We found that building number 13 is barely standing. It had been evacuated yesterday. The demolition drive will be carried out once the rescue operation is over,” the official said.

The notices have been issued under Section 348 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, which empowers the municipal commissioner to order the demolition, securing or repair of buildings found to be ruinous, likely to fall or dangerous to people.

The notice served on one of the properties said it was in a “ruinous and dangerous condition” for anyone occupying or passing by it and ordered the owner to demolish it within three days. Failure to comply, it said, would result in the MCD carrying out the demolition and recovering the charges from the owner.

The collapsed building was property number 14, MCD said. Built on around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony, the five-storey structure dates to the 1990s. The civic body has not explained why unauthorised construction at the property was not detected or stopped by its field teams.

The latest action also comes against the backdrop of the May 30 Saidulajab collapse, after which authorities had ordered inspections of buildings and unauthorised constructions across the city.

MCD mayor Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said the latest tragedy should not be allowed to recur. “The recurrence of a tragic incident like Satya Niketan must be prevented at all costs. The Corporation administration is taking stringent measures to ensure the safety of citizens. Those violating building construction and safety regulations will face strict action, and accountability of officials will also be ensured,” he said.