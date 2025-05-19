Midnight demolition drive at Sarojini Nagar market leaves Delhi traders furious

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in an anti-encroachment drive at the Sarojini Nagar market on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, removed shop extensions, awnings, signage and permanent structures set up by establishments at the locations. Traders, however, cried foul over the drive due to the alleged lack of notice and claimed it affected 150 shops. Shopkeepers use makeshift tarpaulin sheets to protect from heat, on Sunday, after more permanent structures were removed in an anti-encroachment drive. (PTI)

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market traders’ association, said bulldozers and enforcement teams of the civic body arrived at the market around 11pm after the market was closed and traders had left. “Between 11.30pm and 1am, they have demolished awnings, signage and shop facades in case of almost 150 shops. If we had not intervened, the damage could have been much worse. Awnings are used in all markets across Delhi to protect from sunlight and rain,” Randhawa said.

In a statement, NDMC said, “We are consistently undertaking anti-encroachment drives to maintain encroachment-free urban spaces and ensure unhindered access to markets, footpaths, and public areas for visitors. As part of this ongoing initiative, NDMC conducted a night-time anti-encroachment operation yesterday under its intensified anti-enforcement drive, aimed at reclaiming public spaces and enhancing urban accessibility.”

Ashok Kalra, general secretary of the Sarojini Nagar market association said awnings were used across the city, including in NDMC offices, as a shield from adverse weather. “There was no warning even though we had held meetings with the senior civic officials just two days back. Vendors were provided notices to remove their goods as they pose fire hazard but in the guise of drive against illegal vendors, shops have been damaged. Signage has been taken down with all kinds of extensions. We will protest against this move,” he said.

The Sarojini Nagar market comprises a main market with 200 shops, Babu Market with 120 shops, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market with 32 shops, and Thareja street vendors’ zone, with 104 outlets, among other establishments. The market comes under the L&DO (Land and Development Office) and dates back to 1951. It was earlier known as the Vinay Marg Sub-District Centre.

The market is popular for clothes and accessories, but encroachments and fire hazards are recurrent issues flagged by authorities. Rooftops in several sections of the are used as illegally constructed storage areas to keep clothes and cartons, turning the commercial hub into a fire hazard, as flagged by Delhi Police in the past. In their defence, traders said the process for regularising the storage spaces was delayed and they were being unfairly targeted.