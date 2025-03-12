Minimum temperature rises in Delhi as AQI remains ‘poor’

The minimum temperature rose further in Delhi on Wednesday as the air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day. Delhi is expected to see scattered light rain in the city from Thursday till Saturday. (AP photo)

The minimum stood at 17.2°C, which was two degrees above normal for this time of the year. It was 15.7°C a day earlier.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds of 20-30km/hr in the city, with the maximum expected to hover between 33-35°C on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8°C on Tuesday, which was the highest so far this year.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said dry winds were blowing from Rajasthan towards Delhi, leading to warmer than usual weather.

“There has been a rise in temperature in both Rajasthan and Gujarat. These winds are blowing from that region towards NCR. However, an approaching western disturbance from Thursday onwards is expected to bring some marginal relief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ range. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 248 (poor) at 9am on Wednesday. It was 262 (poor) at 4pm on Tuesday and 197 (moderate), on Monday.

Forecasts by the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) said the air quality is likely to improve to ‘moderate’ category likely from Wednesday

“The AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category on both Wednesday till Friday. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category,” said the EWS in its daily bulletin.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as ‘good,’ between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory,’ between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate,’ between 201 and 300 as ‘poor,’ between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor,’ and over 400 as ‘severe’.