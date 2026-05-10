New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced the launch of the 'Aftercare Scheme' for the rehabilitation and support of children leaving institutional care, after attaining 18 years of age. Mother's Day gift: Delhi govt to implement aftercare scheme for orphaned children

The chief minister said no child should ever feel alone and the government will continue to stand by them even after attaining adulthood, Gupta said.

An allocation of ₹3.5 crore was made in Delhi's budget 2026-27, tabled in the Assembly in March.

According to a statement from the CMO, under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive assistance for higher education and college studies, along with access to skill development and vocational training programmes.

Gupta said Delhi currently has 88 Child Care Institutions , operated jointly by the government and various NGOs. These institutions provide care, protection, education, rehabilitation and essential support to children up to the age of 18.

She also noted that Delhi already has two aftercare homes, one for boys and one for girls, where young persons are provided accommodation, food, educational support and other basic facilities to help them transition towards independent living.

Gupta said that every year, nearly 150 to 200 young people leave CCIs after turning 18. Many struggle once they step out, whether in continuing education, acquiring skills, finding employment, dealing with financial difficulties or starting an independent life.

Keeping these challenges in mind, the Delhi government has approved the Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The primary objective of the scheme is to provide continued support, guidance and opportunities to youth leaving institutional care, she added.

According to the statement, the government will also focus on connecting young people with internships and employment opportunities. Financial support and a monthly stipend have also been included in the scheme.

In addition, beneficiaries will receive mentoring, counselling, career guidance, rehabilitation support and assistance required for independent living. Emergency and case-specific support will also be provided wherever necessary, it said.

Beneficiaries of the scheme will be identified through need-based assessments, and individual care plans will be prepared. Regular monitoring and review of aftercare services will also be carried out at both the state and district levels.

A State Aftercare Committee, headed by the secretary, WCD Department, will be constituted to oversee policy-making, monitoring and supervision of the scheme, the statement said.

At the district level, District Aftercare Committees headed by the respective district magistrates will assess rehabilitation needs, review individual care plans and recommend necessary support for beneficiaries.

The chief minister, on Mother's Day, visited the Village Cottage Home in Lajpat Nagar, where she spent time interacting with children living at the facility run by the Women and Child Development Department.

"The government's responsibility does not end with providing shelter and protection to children. The aim is to ensure that every child and young person gets the opportunity to build a safe, dignified and self-reliant future without ever feeling abandoned or unsupported," she said.

She added that children and young people receiving assistance under sponsorship and foster care programmes also require guidance, education, skill development and rehabilitation support as they enter adulthood. The new scheme, she said, has been designed to provide structured assistance to all such young adults.

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