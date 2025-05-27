Mukarba Chowk underpass: 1-yr job that’s not over even after 3 yrs

Commuters continue to face daily snarls at Mukarba Chowk in north Delhi, a key junction on the Outer Ring Road, as work on a long-promised underpass near the Haiderpur Badli Mor metro station remains sluggish. Originally slated for completion in October 2023, the project has seen little progress on the ground. Officials now estimate it may take another 12 to 18 months to finish. The public works department (PWD) has issued a warning to the private contractor executing the project, urging it to speed up construction and deploy additional resources. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

“Work progress is very slow despite no hindrances at the site for box-pushing activity, which is critical,” the PWD noted in a status report dated May 13. “The agency is directed to expedite box-pushing works by deploying additional resources to complete the project without further delay.” The box-pushing technique involves inserting pre-fabricated concrete boxes underground to form the outer walls of the underpass. The report also flagged an “unnecessary delay” in submitting the design certificate related to the safety of the retaining and parapet walls.

The underpass project was launched on September 27, 2022, by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. It is being constructed on Max Wali Road on the carriageway towards Shalimar Bagh at a cost of ₹59.5 crore. Once completed, the project is expected to ease congestion on GT Road and the Outer Ring Road. At present, vehicles coming from Badli towards Shalimar Bagh must take a long loop at Mukarba Chowk. The underpass will shorten the route by 1.5 km. “Once the underpass is completed, commuters from Badli village and adjoining areas like SGT Nagar heading to Shalimar Bagh, Adarsh Nagar or Azadpur will have a much shorter route,” a PWD official said.

However, a spot check by HT on Friday revealed several structural gaps. The retaining wall facing the metro station remains unfinished, and the mud section under the Outer Ring Road is exposed with visible cavities. Experts warn that water flow during the monsoon could lead to cave-ins or depressions on this critical stretch.

The PWD report also stressed the need to shore up the Outer Ring Road embankment with sheet piles to prevent accidents. The contractor has been directed to urgently arrange protection measures.

An official at the site said it may still take over a year to complete the second box section—work on which is yet to begin. Even the first box section lacks essential waterproofing and finishing. The agency has been instructed to install crash barriers and guide walls along the under-construction section to ensure commuter safety.