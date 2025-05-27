Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mukarba Chowk underpass: 1-yr job that’s not over even after 3 yrs

ByParas Singh
May 27, 2025 08:12 AM IST

The retaining wall facing the metro station remains unfinished, and the mud section under the Outer Ring Road is exposed with visible cavities

Commuters continue to face daily snarls at Mukarba Chowk in north Delhi, a key junction on the Outer Ring Road, as work on a long-promised underpass near the Haiderpur Badli Mor metro station remains sluggish. Originally slated for completion in October 2023, the project has seen little progress on the ground. Officials now estimate it may take another 12 to 18 months to finish.

The public works department (PWD) has issued a warning to the private contractor executing the project, urging it to speed up construction and deploy additional resources. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
The public works department (PWD) has issued a warning to the private contractor executing the project, urging it to speed up construction and deploy additional resources. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The public works department (PWD) has issued a warning to the private contractor executing the project, urging it to speed up construction and deploy additional resources.

“Work progress is very slow despite no hindrances at the site for box-pushing activity, which is critical,” the PWD noted in a status report dated May 13. “The agency is directed to expedite box-pushing works by deploying additional resources to complete the project without further delay.” The box-pushing technique involves inserting pre-fabricated concrete boxes underground to form the outer walls of the underpass. The report also flagged an “unnecessary delay” in submitting the design certificate related to the safety of the retaining and parapet walls.

The underpass project was launched on September 27, 2022, by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. It is being constructed on Max Wali Road on the carriageway towards Shalimar Bagh at a cost of 59.5 crore. Once completed, the project is expected to ease congestion on GT Road and the Outer Ring Road. At present, vehicles coming from Badli towards Shalimar Bagh must take a long loop at Mukarba Chowk. The underpass will shorten the route by 1.5 km. “Once the underpass is completed, commuters from Badli village and adjoining areas like SGT Nagar heading to Shalimar Bagh, Adarsh Nagar or Azadpur will have a much shorter route,” a PWD official said.

However, a spot check by HT on Friday revealed several structural gaps. The retaining wall facing the metro station remains unfinished, and the mud section under the Outer Ring Road is exposed with visible cavities. Experts warn that water flow during the monsoon could lead to cave-ins or depressions on this critical stretch.

The PWD report also stressed the need to shore up the Outer Ring Road embankment with sheet piles to prevent accidents. The contractor has been directed to urgently arrange protection measures.

An official at the site said it may still take over a year to complete the second box section—work on which is yet to begin. Even the first box section lacks essential waterproofing and finishing. The agency has been instructed to install crash barriers and guide walls along the under-construction section to ensure commuter safety.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Mukarba Chowk underpass: 1-yr job that’s not over even after 3 yrs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On