Mukarba Chowk underpass in Delhi: A 12-month project still incomplete after 2 years

No relief is likely any time soon for commuters who have been braving two years of congestion at a critical juncture in the Outer Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk as the ongoing work to construct an underpass remains delayed due to land acquisition hurdles and the relocation of a high-tension power line. Traffic jam near Mukarba Chowk on the Delhi-Sonipat highway. (PTI)

Initiated in September 2022, the underpass near Haiderpur Metro station on the Outer Ring Road-GT Karnal intersection – originally meant to be completed in 12 months – has now dragged on for twice as long, with still no end in sight, officials aware of the development said.

An official from the Public Works Department (PWD), the agency constructing the underpass, said that a large chunk of construction work related to ramps, thrust beds, and development of RCC concrete boxes has been completed. But the hurdle is a land transfer for a major drain managed by Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control department (IFCD) that is adjacent to the underpass. The land transfer for this, officials said, is still awaited.

According to the project progress report for August 2024, the shifting of a gas pipeline was completed in November 2023, and a payment of ₹5.15 crore was made to the power discom for the relocation of lines. However, the acquisition of land from IFCD is to be expedited.

“The casting of the thrust bed is complete, along with the four concrete boxes which will make the base of the underpass. Machinery is being mobilised for boxpushing which will commence soon,” PWD official said. Under the box-pushing technique, pre-fabricated concrete boxes are pushed beneath the surface to form the outer walls of the underpass.

The relocation of power lines is also partially pending due to the lack of availability of land.

A spokesperson for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said: “Following receipt of the payment from PWD for the relocation of power lines, we promptly completed the shifting of the 33KV power line. Currently, PWD is in the process of constructing a retaining wall, and Tata Power-DDL is awaiting a clear right of way (ROW) from PWD for the relocation of another 66KV line. Once ROW is provided, we are committed to completing the 66KV line relocation at the earliest possible time.”

Motorists suffer

This delay has meant nearly two years of chaos for motorists travelling on the Outer Ring Road already plagued by Metro construction work between Madhuban Chowk and Mukarba Chowk. This has prompted multiple traffic advisories from Delhi Traffic Police over the past few months.

Last month, traffic police advised commuters said underpass work would go on for at least three months. “Commuters using the Outer Ring Road daily are informed that the construction work of the underpass is being carried out by PWD … and will remain under construction for the next three months. Metro construction work at Madhuban Chowk is also being carried out by DMRC. Due to this, the traffic is affected during the peak hours,” it said.

PWD has said that the construction of the underpass being is being taken up at a cost of ₹59.5 crore and it is expected to ease traffic congestion at the junction used frequently by both local traffic as well as commuters headed towards Haryana.

The aim of constructing an underpass on Max Wali Road towards Shalimar Bagh is to reduce the traffic load on GT Road and Outer Ring Road. At present, vehicles coming from Badli and travelling towards Shalimar Bagh on Outer Ring Road have to use a loop on the main Mukarba Chowk. With the new underpass, the travel distance will be reduced by 1.5 km. “With the construction of underpass on Maxwali Road, commuters moving from Badli village and the adjoining colonies near SGT Nagar heading towards Shalimar Bagh, Adarsh ​​Nagar or Azadpur would have access to a shorter route.”

Delhi government spokesperson refused to comment on the delay.