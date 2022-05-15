Mundka fire: Building owner enjoyed protection from BJP leaders, claims AAP
The AAP on Sunday held the BJP responsible for the death of 27 people in Mundka fire incident, alleging that the "illegal industrial activities" were going on in the building as its owner Manish Lakra enjoyed protection from the saffron party leaders.
Lakra was arrested on Sunday in connection with the massive fire, two days after the incident.
Addressing a press conference here, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak also showed some pictures in which Lakra was seen with some BJP leaders, including former mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
"Lakra is a BJP man. That's why MCD gave him protection and illegal industrial activities continued in the building," Pathak charged, adding "BJP and its leaders are responsible for the death of 27 people in the tragic incident of fire in the building. They were all hand in glove".
The AAP leader demanded that a thorough probe be conducted into the case and the strictest action be taken against all those responsible for the incident, including those from the BJP who gave protection to Lakra and let the illegal activities continue in the building in violation of rules.
He said the BJP-ruled civic body gave factory licence for industrial activities in the building but later revoked it in 2017 after "they probably realised that it was wrong to allow industrial activities there".
In 2019, Pathak said, a Supreme Court-appointed committee sealed the building.
"Even today, the building is officially sealed on papers. But the illegal industrial activities continued there in violation of all the rules. It’s because Lakra enjoyed protection from the BJP leaders," Pathak said.
He also claimed the building was used as the BJP's campaign office during the 2015 assembly polls in Delhi.
"All the BJP leaders, including (Delhi BJP president) Adesh Gupta, were well aware of the illegal industrial activities in the building despite it was officially sealed," he alleged.
The BJP and its leaders have also allowed such illegal activities at various other locations in Delhi "for their greed", the AAP leader said.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police arrested Lakra in connection with the Mundka fire incident. "We received information that Manish Lakra was going towards Haridwar in Uttarakhand. We laid a trap and nabbed him from Ghevra Mod," Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said.
Lakra used to live on the fourth floor of the commercial building, and he managed to escape to the adjacent building, along with his family members, when the fire broke out, the police said.
The police have recovered 27 bodies and identified 14 of them as women and six as men so far, they said.
Sanskriti University convocation: UP deputy CM assures students of better job opportunities
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak assured students that now there are better job opportunities for them as no foul practices are allowed under the BJP regime in the state. Pathak was addressing the students and faculty members during the Sanskriti University convocation in Mathura on Saturday. Pathak was accompanied by the minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhaya, and the chairman of the state higher education council Girish Chandra Tripathi.
Meja sanctuary: Forest dept on alert to protect Prayagraj blackbucks
Alarmed over an incident in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh where three cops were killed in firing by blackbuck poachers, the forest department in Prayagraj has alerted its staff at the blackbuck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli areas of Meja in trans-Yamuna. There are around 13 hectares of forest area in Meja, bordering Madhya Pradesh. Half a dozen watchtowers are used to keep an eye on the forest area and the movement of blackbucks.
Two arrested for trying to siphon off ₹78 lakh by forging MLA’s cheque
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for an alleged attempt to dupe Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary from Sewri constituency. The accused allegedly tried to transfer ₹78 lakh from the Sena leader's bank account by using a bogus cheque with his forged signature. The accused have been identified as Suketu Rameshchandra Dave, 47, a resident of Ahmadabad and Jayesh Chandrakant Shah, 54, a resident of Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali.
Case registered against auto dealer for issuing fake number plates
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the owner of a Charkop-based automobile store- Ria Dealership- for allegedly cheating more than 20 people by selling them two-wheelers and issuing fake number plates without registering them with the RTOs. The racket was unearthed three days ago by the Kandivali traffic police during a nakabandi at SV Road.
Man arrested for ATM card fraud
Mumbai A 32-year-old plumber has been arrested for switching ATM cards of unsuspecting victims and withdrawing cash from their accounts. When the accused Sambhav Acharya was searched, the Mahim police found at least 50 non-usable ATM debit cards in his possession of different banks. According to the police, on March 30, a 56-year-old woman went to the ATM centre near Paradise Cinema at Mahim at 1.30 pm to generate a PIN number.
