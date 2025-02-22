NDMC to roll out smart integrated parking system by June

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated the process of appointing an agency to design, implement, and manage an Intelligent Integrated Parking Management System (IIPMS) across its public parking lots for the next 10 years. The selected agency will have three months to ensure implementation, with officials expecting the system to start by June 2025. NDMC authorised parking-lot at Palika on Wednesday. (HT Archive)

The IIPMS will cover major commercial hubs such as Connaught Place, Janpath, Khan Market, Palika Bazar, Delhi Haat, and Sarojini Nagar, along with Kartavya Path, where parking sites were transferred to NDMC in 2022. “The selected agency will design, execute, operate, and maintain the smart integrated parking system within the Lutyens’ Delhi region. They will be responsible for providing the necessary hardware (like automated boom barriers) and software to manage the system. Once the system is in place, parking charges in NDMC areas may also be revised,” an NDMC official said.

According to officials, the civic body plans to convert approximately 1,541 parking sites, accommodating around 1.44 lakh Equivalent Car Space (ECS), into an IT-enabled sensor-based smart parking system. The project, expected to be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aims to reduce congestion and streamline parking operations while serving as a sustainable revenue source for NDMC.

The new system will centrally track parking occupancy, directing vehicles from full parking lots to the nearest available space. “The system will provide real-time data on vehicle movement, occupancy, daily revenue collection, online payments, and FASTag-based fee collection,” an official said. The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will oversee operations, with real-time monitoring of boom barriers and digital transactions.

The agency will pay NDMC ₹7 crore per month or 50% of total collections, whichever is higher, as per the tender document. Parking lots in market areas will operate from 8 am to midnight, while those in non-market areas will function until 11pm, officials said.

NDMC has been criticised for lacking a professional parking agency and relying on untrained staff, leading to confusion and congestion in the past. “With an estimated 16-20 lakh floating population during the day, efficient parking management is crucial,” officials noted.