NE Delhi: Man dies by suicide, minor son found dead inside house

A 54-year-old man allegedly died by suicide inside his residence while his 13-year-old son was also found dead in northeast Delhi’s Chajjupar area on Saturday morning, police said. According to police, information regarding the suspected suicide was received at the Jyoti Nagar police station.

According to police, information regarding the suspected suicide was received at the Jyoti Nagar police station. A police team reached the spot and found the man dead inside a room. They also found the body of his son lying on the bed in the same room. Police said that no suicide note was found in the house.

The deceased man’s brother-in-law, 55, told police that the man used to live with his parents and son. On the day of the incident, his parents went out in the morning. After returning, his mother opened the man’s bedroom to ask about breakfast and found him dead. “She also saw the boy on the bed and initially thought that he might be sleeping, but she later realised that he was dead too,” he said.

Police said that the brother-in-law told police, “He was going through a divorce and had been diagnosed with depression. He was also taking medicines.”

He further alleged that the man might have given a poisonous substance to his son before he allegedly died by suicide.

Officials said the exact cause of death of the child, as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident, would be determined after the post-mortem reports and forensic findings are received.

Police said they will be taking legal action in a murder case after the reports are received. Inquest proceedings have been initiated so far, they said.

According to the family, the man used to work from home for an IT firm, while the son was a Class 8 student at a private school.