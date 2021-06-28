Need a breather: Delhiites pack bags, holiday within city

Fresh out of the second wave of the pandemic and anticipating a third one, Delhiites are currently stuck in a limbo of uncertainties. And therefore, a change is a must to keep the spirits high! Making the most of the time in between the two waves are some city residents, who are heading out for staycations, but within the city’s periphery!

Recently, Anushka Maheshwari, a south Delhi-based entrepreneur, went on a short vacation with her extended family to a south Delhi based hotel. She says, “It was all going to be about my husband, our two-year-old daughter and me. But as soon as we shared the plan, we were also joined in by my parents, sister, brother-in-law and their four-month-old baby. It’s clear that everyone is tired of being indoors, especially those who have young children.”

For Maheshwari, the vacation was not about the destination, but a change of routine. “When we saw that the cases have decreased, we decided to give ourselves a much needed break. Even if it meant going to a hotel near our house, we didn’t mind. At least the domestic chores needed no attention, for there was room service to our rescue! But, since we were travelling with kids, while choosing the hotel we first checked their sanitisation services,” she adds.

Ravi Sarda and his wife have got themselves vaccinated before planning their holiday within the Capital.

Similarly, Gurugram-based IT professional Anuj Arora says that he felt that the time was ideal to step out, and a room with a view is all that he and his friends were looking for during the stay. “I took a short break with my friends to go to a hotel at Aerocity, for two days. We didn’t want to travel very far, as we understood that though the number of cases had reduced, it was still possible to contract Covid. Still we wanted to come out of our houses and meet each other in a safe environment. In the pre pandemic era, we would take up extensive road travel, but since that requires one to make pit stops, we decided against doing it in the present scenario. So a hotel, which is within the city itself, was the best choice because kuchh toh time mile boys hang out karne ka isi bahane... but we didn’t let our guards down and ensured that we were always properly masked up whenever stepping out. Getting a breather was all what this outing was for us.”

And there are some others who have got themselves jabbed before plunging into their breaks. Ravi Sarda, a businessman from Model Town, who has plans for a staycation with his wife and two children, says, “Many of my friends have gone for such outings, and we thought it would be a great idea to get a change from the mundane work from home scenario. My wife and I have got ourselves vaccinated, and we’ll also be carrying our certificates, just in case we are asked for the same. Honestly, I’m not looking for a very fancy hotel, but just one that has ample open space for my kids to run around; they have been indoors for a fairly long time now, so I want them to enjoy in the outdoors. And my wife and me are looking forward to the breakfast buffet, which is a huge relief from the meal planning we have been doing everyday.”

