NGT rejects DJB’s proposal to divert sewage to DSTPs, seeks permanent fix

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rejected a proposal by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to connect 43 stormwater drains carrying sewage into the Barapullah drain to decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs), calling the move a “temporary solution” that fails to address the source of pollution. (HT Archive)

The order, passed on August 20 by a bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, directed the DJB, Delhi government and other agencies to devise a permanent plan to prevent sewage from entering stormwater drains. “Sewage cannot be allowed to flow in these stormwater drains. Tapping and diverting the drains to the DSTP can be a temporary measure, but such a measure will result in over-flooding of the area during the rains, as the capacity of the stormwater drains to carry rainwater will reduce… During the rains, these DSTPs will also get flooded, and again the untreated sewage will flow to the natural source of water,” the bench observed.

The directions came while hearing multiple petitions, including one filed by the Nizamuddin West RWA, seeking urgent measures to stop sewage inflow. Petitioners argued that non-desilting of drains has already caused waterlogging in large parts of South Delhi during the monsoon.

During the hearing, DJB suggested routing sewage to DSTPs. The tribunal, however, warned that such stopgap measures would aggravate flooding and asked DJB to disclose details of the 43 drains, including their length and width as per revenue records, and submit a time-bound action plan specifying the responsible authority and source of funding for cleaning them.

Officials told the tribunal that sewage-trapping work is being carried out in phases in colonies such as Sanjay Camp, Shaheed Camp, Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Saket, Malviya Nagar and Saidulajab, with completion targeted by December 2027. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) was also made a party to the case after submissions that sewage from JJ clusters continues to flow untreated into stormwater drains.

In a related plea, residents flagged health risks from desilting of the Defence Colony drain, alleging exposure to hydrogen sulphide, methane and other gases. “The respondents are directed to examine the issues raised and respond to them within four weeks,” the bench said. The matter will be heard again on October 14.