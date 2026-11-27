The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in an order issued on November 25, has sought an explanation from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over the continued discharge of untreated sewage into drains in the city. It also directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to inspect the affected locations, collect and analyse samples, and submit a report before the next hearing. The tribunal also expressed concern over the vague status reports submitted by the DJB on sewage treatment plants (STPs) and decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs). (HT Archive) more

The tribunal headed by chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava was hearing the case Nizamuddin West Association vs Union of India.

During the hearing, DJB submitted that work to trap sewage in certain drains had been completed. However, advocates presented photographs allegedly showing untreated sewage flowing into Drain No. 22 (Pant Nagar/Lajpat Nagar), despite the board reporting the work as complete.

Taking note of the submissions, the tribunal directed the DJB chief engineer, who filed a progress affidavit on November 21, to submit a response. It observed that if the affidavit is found to be incorrect or false, appropriate legal action may follow.

The DPCC has been asked to conduct spot inspections, particularly at the locations shown in the photographs, and submit its findings within four weeks. The tribunal also expressed concern over the vague status reports submitted by the DJB on sewage treatment plants (STPs) and decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs).

The DJB has been given two weeks to file a further affidavit detailing the progress of STP and DSTP projects, reasons for delays and revised timelines. It has also been directed to clarify whether the nano-bubbles plant being set up near Defence Colony is functional, when it began operations and how effective it has been.

A DJB official said that the agency will submit its stance before the tribunal on the matter.

The tribunal also took note of revised deadlines for completing work on 22 identified drains as several projects have been pushed to March or June 2027.

In a separate case, the NGT took note of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) submission on action against illegal groundwater extraction on the Yamuna floodplains, including the removal of 87 illegal borewells.

According to the DDA’s affidavit, the authority removed 40 illegal borewells from Mayur Nature Park between July 18 and 22, 2024, along with around 200 cattle sheds, 20 illegal nurseries and four farmhouses. It also stated that it had reclaimed around 1,337.666 acres of floodplain land through anti-encroachment operations between May 26, 2022, and May 31, 2026.