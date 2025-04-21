Menu Explore
NIA chargesheets 3 more accused in Rajasthan hotel firing case linked to Arsh Dalla

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Apr 21, 2025 07:42 AM IST

The NIA filed its second supplementary chargesheet on Saturday before the NIA special court, Jaipur, naming Dharmendra Singh, Gaurav and Deepak for conspiring with other accused to carry out the attack on Hotel Highway King in Neemrana in December 2024, the agency said in a statement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three more accused in a Rajasthan hotel firing case, linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, the agency said on Sunday.

Arsh Dalla (HT File)
Arsh Dalla (HT File)

The NIA filed its second supplementary chargesheet on Saturday before the NIA special court, Jaipur, naming Dharmendra Singh, Gaurav and Deepak for conspiring with other accused to carry out the attack on Hotel Highway King in Neemrana in December 2024, the agency said in a statement.

With this, NIA has so far chargesheeted a total of six accused in the case relating to the conspiracy involving Dalla and others.

Three other accused, identified as Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu and Vijay alias Kale, were chargesheeted by NIA last month.

Rajasthan Police had originally chargesheeted seven persons and had arrested a total of eight accused in the case, which was later taken over by NIA.

