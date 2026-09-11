Noida to hire new agency to complete Golf Course project

Noida: The Noida authority has floated a tender to appoint a new agency to complete the long-delayed Golf Course project in Sector 151-A, officials said on Thursday. Officials said that nearly 65 per cent of the project has been completed.

According to officials, the ₹58-crore project — located along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway — was originally scheduled to be completed in 2022, a year after the work began in July 2021.

However, officials said the agency executing the project was blacklisted last year due to delays. Officials added that nearly 65 per cent of the project has been completed.

AK Arora, general manager, Noida authority, said: “The remaining work includes completing the clubhouse, banquet hall, podium, and external development, along with final touches such as granite work, false ceilings, wall panelling and PVC flooring. The project is expected to be completed within a year after the agency is appointed.”

Spread across 113 acres, the project will comprise a 94-acre golf course, a seven-acre clubhouse and parking facility, and an eight-acre driving range, officials said.

The clubhouse will be equipped with a conference hall, gym, billiards hall, tennis court, spa and sauna bath, guest rooms and luxury suites among other facilities. Besides playing golf, people can also use this complex to organise meetings and international-level events, officials said.

Adjacent to the golf course complex, the construction of a heliport is proposed on 9.3 acres of land, said officials.