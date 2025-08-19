Observation home murder in Delhi: Infra, security lapses flagged

Over a month and a half after a 21-year-old man was murdered at the observation home in Majnu Ka Tila, an inquiry by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department has flagged serious lapses: security guards failed to intervene despite being just 20 metres away, house fathers were absent from duty, the home was overcrowded, and basic infrastructure remained faulty. The report also noted that nursing staff reported late to duty on the day of the incident.

Responding to queries about the report, WCD Secretary Rashmi Singh said, “Action has been taken to strengthen the system.”

The incident occurred on June 17 around 9am, when the 21-year-old inmate was allegedly attacked by two others aged 19 at the Place of Safety for Boys and Special Home for Boys following a scuffle over bathing. CCTV footage, reviewed during the inquiry, showed one of the accused repeatedly punching and slapping the victim on his chest and throat, after which he collapsed. Other children were seen helping him up and offering water, but he collapsed again, lost consciousness, briefly lifted his head, and eventually collapsed once more.

The report noted that the home’s sanctioned capacity is 50 boys, but 124 boys were lodged there at the time, largely because cases were pending inquiries. “...it appears that these cases are lying pending for inquiries leading to overcrowding in the institution,” the inquiry observed.

The accused were arrested on June 24, produced before a Delhi court and sent to Tihar jail as they were adults. They were earlier lodged in the observation home because they were minors at the time of the crime.

Officials also pointed out that house fathers, responsible for supervising daily routines such as bathing, were outside the welfare officer’s office during the incident. Their absence delayed intervention. Security guards, although present 20 metres away, did not respond in time. The on-duty nurse reported late, and officials said timely CPR might have saved the victim’s life. “CCTV footage revealed that the Welfare Officer, House Father, Caretaker and Security Guards did not intervene or assist when a child became unconscious,” the report stated.

The inquiry highlighted infrastructural issues, including low water pressure and broken taps, problems repeatedly flagged to the Public Works Department. These contributed to tensions over bathing facilities.

Recommendations included strategic deployment of guards, staff CPR training, and minimising House Fathers’ administrative roles so they could spend more time with children during recreational and routine activities. Officials also called for urgent plumbing repairs, installation of additional bathing and washing stations, 12 more CCTV cameras to cover blind spots, staggered bathing schedules dormitory-wise, and round-the-clock paramedical staff.