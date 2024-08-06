One dead, four injured in crane accident near Metro project site

New Delhi, A labourer died while four others including a woman were injured when a crane rammed into temporary accommodation provided to workers near a Metro construction site in south-east Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area early Tuesday morning, officials said. HT Image

The incident occurred when the victims were sleeping in the shelter near the Okhla Metro site on MB Road, they said.

"On receiving a call at 3.54 am, the local police reached the spot, where a heavy-duty crane had rammed into the shelter," an official said.

Due to the impact, the wall of the shelter collapsed and five people including a woman were injured.

A man identified as Graiba, 35, suffered critical injuries in the head while the other four received injuries on their hands and legs. All five injured were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where Gariba was declared dead.

"The victims were labourers of PWD , who were living near the site.

"The driver of the crane fled from the spot. The crane belongs to a private company and was deployed in at the ongoing Metro project at Okhla T-point," police said in a statement.

A guard deployed at the metro site, Deepak, told the police that the driver of the crane was taking the vehicle from the metro site to the Tughlakabad area.

At a turn on MB Road, he lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the shelter situated along the carriageway.

All the victims including the injured identified as Khem Chand, Har Kaur, Rameshwar and Ghanshyam hail from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

The police said that the family members of the victims have been informed and a case under relevant sections has been registered against the crane driver.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

