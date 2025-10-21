Over 150 cases registered in Delhi for bursting crackers beyond allowed hours, illegal sale

New Delhi: Police have registered more than 100 cases across Delhi over alleged violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines on bursting firecrackers and more than 50 on charges of illegal sale during Diwali celebrations, officials said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has restricted the bursting of firecrackers to October 19 and 20, between 6 AM and 7 AM, and between 8 PM and 10 PM.

A senior police officer from Dwarka district said that 24 cases of bursting crackers beyond the allowed time were registered in the district. Similarly, Rohini district also reported 24 cases of violation and three cases of illegal sale.

"In the Outer North district, eight cases were registered for violating the time limit and one for illegal sale, while the Outer district recorded 30 cases for bursting crackers beyond the permitted hours and 10 cases for illegal sale," the officer said.

Delhi residents woke up on Tuesday to heavy grey haze with the air quality in the 'red zone' after many celebrated Diwali last night by bursting firecrackers beyond the two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court.

Of the total 38 monitoring stations, 35 were in the 'red zone', indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality.

The police, however, insisted that strict enforcement drives were carried out in all districts to ensure compliance with court orders and pollution control measures. They said that legal action has been taken against the violators under relevant sections.

Another police officer said that teams were deployed in sensitive areas and residential colonies to prevent large-scale violations.

The monitoring will continue during the festive week to ensure that the city remains safe and the air quality does not deteriorate further.

The Delhi Police has also urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and adhere to the guidelines to prevent air pollution and accidents during festive celebrations.