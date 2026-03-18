Parliamentary panel pushes to scale up smart traffic management

A parliamentary standing committee on home affairs has called for greater investment in traffic infrastructure and road safety, and recommended scaling up the integrated traffic management system (ITMS). The observations are part of the committee’s 255th report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. According to the action taken report, Delhi Police has installed 334 red-light and speed violation detection cameras, with 328 more in the pipeline. (HT)

The committee noted that Delhi Police has increasingly relied on technology for traffic management, including automated challaning and surveillance cameras to detect violations, but sought clarity on how funds collected through fines are being utilised.

While acknowledging these efforts, the panel recommended expanding intelligent traffic management solutions to enable real-time monitoring and smoother traffic flow. It also stressed adopting global best practices, including sensors and artificial intelligence, to optimise road usage and reduce congestion.

According to the action taken report, Delhi Police has installed 334 red-light and speed violation detection cameras, with 328 more in the pipeline. Additionally, 1,500 e-challan machines have been procured to strengthen enforcement.

The committee was informed that compounding fees collected under the Motor Vehicles Act are deposited under a designated government head with the Delhi government. However, it recommended earmarking a portion of these funds for road safety initiatives, infrastructure development and awareness campaigns.

The report also flagged progress on the ITMS, an AI-based system to monitor traffic movement, violations and accidents, particularly those caused by overspeeding. While a detailed project report has been prepared, the committee urged authorities to expedite implementation with clear timelines.

Beyond enforcement, the panel underlined the need for sustained public outreach. It noted that the road safety cell has been running awareness campaigns in coordination with other agencies, and that 100 variable message signboards have been installed across the city.

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