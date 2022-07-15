PM Modi 'anguished' as 5 die in Delhi's Alipur wall collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi’s Alipur area, and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.
“Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest,” the PMO tweeted.
At least five people died after a wall collapsed at an under-construction godown in Delhi's Alipur region. A total of nine people are undergoing treatment at Raja Harish Chand Hospital, of which, two are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable.
Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yards.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the collapse call was received from Alipur at 12.42pm. Following this, a total of four fire tenders were pressed into action.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also offered his condolences and said the district administration was engaged in relief and rescue work and he was personally monitoring the relief work. “Tragic accident happened in Alipore. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I am personally monitoring the relief work. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls, “ Kejriwal tweeted.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia assured that the Delhi government is with the victims in this hour of grief, “the Alipore accident is very painful. Rescue operation is going on by the administration. The Delhi government is with the victims in this hour of grief. CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji is keeping an eye on the entire rescue work. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and the injured to be safe,” he wrote on Twitter.
The rescue operation is underway as some more people are feared trapped.
Bengaluru news: Infosys Science Foundation opens first office. It's in Jayanagar
The Infosys Science Foundation - the not-for-profit trust set up by multinational IT giant Infosys in 2009 - on Thursday inaugurated its first physical space in Bengaluru. The opening ceremony saw Kris Gopalakrishnan, foundation president and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy among those in attendance. The inauguration also saw young scientists and researchers participate in panel discussions. Each award carries a prize of $US 100,000 or its equivalent in Indian rupees.
Calcutta HC asks cops to trace ‘Ghana’, a pig stolen from a district court area
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Nadia district police to take action on a complaint filed by some lawyers from the Kalyani court regarding the theft of a pig on March 25, the petitioners said. Four men stole him around 5:40 am on March 25, one of the petitioners, lawyer Shibaji Das, told media persons. The court also asked why sections under the said Act were not applied.
Mud over mortar: Traditional houses teleport tourists to the Kashmir of yore
Mesmerised by the exquisite beauty of Kashmir, the Mughal emperor Jehangir is believed to have famously proclaimed: 'If there is paradise on Earth, it is here, it is here, it is here'. While the Valley has undergone significant changes with the passage of ages, a Kashmiri entrepreneur, Rameez Raja, 35, has succeeded in turning back time to take tourists to the Kashmir of yore through traditional mud housing, which exudes an ancient old-world charm.
JNU lab attendant arrested for allegedly molesting minor
A 52-year-old lab attendant working at the Jawaharlal Nehru University was on Friday arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl who used to take tuition classes from his son at their campus home, police said on Friday. “On July 11, the police control room received a call regarding a molestation case involving a minor girl in Paschimabad inside the JNU campus”, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said.
Delhi University’s rank falls in the NIRF ranking 2022
The Delhi University slipped by a spot to the 13th position this year in the ministry of education's National Institutional Ranking Framework. The seventh edition of NIRF rankings was announced on Friday by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Delhi University is ranked behind city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, which bagged the second and third positions, respectively in the NIRF under the university category.
