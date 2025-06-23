PWD to repair two west Delhi flyovers

The Public Works Department (PWD) on June 21 invited bids to repair the Raja Garden flyover and the Shadipur flyover in west Delhi at a cost of ₹8.8 crore. The Raja Garden flyover opened in 2001 and the Shadipur flyover in 1971, and neither has undergone major repairs since construction. PWD said the elastomeric bearing connecting the slabs with the base and the expansion joints need to be replaced. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Raja Garden flyover connects Raja Garden to Mayapuri and repairs on it are likely to cost ₹4.9 crore. The second flyover connects Moti Nagar to Shadipur and its repairs would cost ₹3.9 crore. PWD said repairs are expected to take place in phases over 15 months.

“These projects will include the repair of spalled and honeycomb concrete in the core structure as well the replacement of the elastomeric bearing connecting the slabs with the base. We will also strengthen the girders and repair the expansion joints,” said a PWD official.

PWD officials said that concrete expands and contracts with temperature changes and tends to develop cracks. An expansion joint is a small gap that provides space for the concrete to expand and contract. It is an iron joint placed between concrete slabs to prevent damage to concrete and absorb vibrations.

“After the concrete layer is removed, the deck surface will be closely inspected for signs of distress such as cracks, pockets of loose or honeycombed concrete. Then it will be thoroughly cleaned with special efforts to remove any loose material. Expansion joints and spouts will be removed carefully so that deck concrete is not damaged and reinforcement shall be cleaned thoroughly,” the official said.

Honeycombing of the concrete refers to the formation of voids or air pockets in concrete, resembling a honeycomb-like structure, due to poor filling of the formwork. Spalling of the concrete refers to flaking of concrete from a larger mass, often caused by internal pressure from rusting and freeze-thaw cycles.

In March, the Delhi government had ordered a comprehensive survey of all 102 flyovers in the city to identify problems. Several flyovers were built in the decade in the run up to the 2010 Commonwealth Games and are in need of repairs. Some of the flyovers that have been intensively repaired in the last two years include those in Shahdara, Loni Road, Nangloi, Chirag Delhi, Okhla, Janak Setu in New Delhi, and Pul Mithai.

According to the March 3 order, PWD deployed five teams to inspect the flyovers under the oversight of the departmental special secretary. The government has allocated more than ₹3,800 crore in the recent state budget to improve and develop roads and bridges in the city.

Mehar Chand a frequent commuter on West Delhi corridor said that on the ring road while coming from Mayapuri toward Punjabi Bagh, driving down on Raja Garden flyover there is frequent water logging problem even after light rain because of low lying area between both flyovers and lack of efficient water drain.

Similarly, Vinay Gujela, a local resident said that the Raja Garden flyover also suffers from encroachment which must be cleared.. “ Why have agencies allowed food carts to stand on road. these encroachers are affecting the traffic flow and they also harass common people on road.”