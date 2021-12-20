Man held for Rohini court blast tried to kill self: Cops

The scientist working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) who was arrested for planning and executing the blast in the Rohini court allegedly tried to take his life by consuming handwash liquid while in custody on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

The man is stable and is being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A senior police officer said the suspect, Bharat Bhushan Kataria, was being questioned by the Special Cell unit at its office on Friday and was arrested on the same day. He has been in custody at the office since then.

According to the police, the suspect went to the washroom on Saturday night and allegedly consumed liquid handwash inside. He was found lying unconscious the police said. He was then taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, from where he was referred to AIIMS.

“When police personnel went to check on him at the hospital, he said he didn’t consume anything out of the ordinary. But doctors said he drank handwash liquid,” a police officer said.

“A senior doctor will check on him on Monday. He is expected to be discharged and will be interrogated soon,” the officer added.

The 47-year-old scientist was arrested for triggering a bomb in a Rohini court on December 9.

Kataria wanted to kill his former neighbour Amit Vashisht, a lawyer with whom he was locked in “protracted legal battles” for nearly a decade, police said. The scientist planned the bombing with an improvised explosive device (IED) for nearly a month, they said.

The senior officer added that Kataria was evading questioning.

“He is misleading and manipulating the investigating team by evading questioning. He is uncooperative and using all the studied the system to avoid interrogation,” he added.

