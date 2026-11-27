Safdarjung Hospital has not explained how a man who police say had not passed Class 12 got through its checks to work there as a junior resident on forged papers, including a fake Delhi Medical Council (DMC) registration certificate. The Rajasthan Police’s special operations group arrested Ramkishor Mahawar and three others in an interstate racket that sold forged medical degrees. Police said Mahawar registered with DMC using forged MBBS and MD degrees and joined Safdarjung as a contractual junior resident in June 2025. (HT Archive) more

The Rajasthan Police’s special operations group arrested Ramkishor Mahawar and three others in an interstate racket that sold forged medical degrees. Police said Mahawar registered with DMC using forged MBBS and MD degrees and joined Safdarjung as a contractual junior resident in June 2025.

A Rajasthan police official said Mahawar was arrested from Delhi on November 8, following which the agency traced the others to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The chain of events that led to their covers being blown began in Jaipur after Rajasthan Medical Council’s registrar filed a police complaint in October, 2024 reporting “individuals had secured registration as medical practitioners with the Rajasthan Medical Council by submitting false and forged documents”.

Safdarjung has 397 sanctioned junior resident posts, each with a one-year tenure, according to recruitment guidelines on its website. Candidates need an MBBS degree from a recognised university, registration with the DMC, and an internship completed within two years of applying. The hospital selects them through a written examination and then allots seats in departments by counselling based on their exam scores. “The selection of junior resident is through written exam followed by counselling on the basis of merit score in written exam for allotment of seats in various departments and no interview shall be conducted,” the guidelines state.

HT asked Safdarjung how it verifies documents, how Mahawar was selected without the required qualifications, which department he worked in, and whether it had acted against the officials responsible for recruitment or verification. The hospital declined to respond.

DMC never registered Ramkishor Mahawar, the council told the Rajasthan Police. HT has seen DMC’s letter to the police. In it, the council said its records show no registration in Mahawar’s name under certificate No. 33624, dated July 10, 2025, and that it did not issue that certificate. DMC was replying to an SOG letter dated November 25, 2026, which asked for details of the registration.

To be sure, HT could not verify whether Mahawar produced multiple DMC registrations, since he appeared to have joined Safdarjung prior to the registration date (July 10, 2025) in the certificate referenced in the DMC and Rajasthan Police communication.

To register with the DMC, applicants upload their educational qualifications and other certificates on the council’s portal and then bring the originals to its office for physical verification on an assigned date. A DMC official, who asked not to be named, said the council then writes to the university named by the applicant. “Registration is granted only after the university’s acknowledgement is received,” this person said.

HT asked DMC acting registrar Dr Atul Kochar how Mahawar obtained registration and whether the council had confirmed his degrees with the universities that supposedly issued them. Kochar had not responded by the time of publication.

“This is extremely worrisome, that a fake doctor was working at a prestigious hospital in the national capital. Imagine what must be happening in smaller towns. This is a grave error on the part of the hospital. Hospitals can easily verify a candidate’s DMC certification by rechecking the candidate’s DMC registration number on the DMC portal or by directly reaching out to DMC. This will avoid any major medical negligence,” Dr Arun Gupta, senior paediatrician, who was the DMC’s president from 2015 to 25.