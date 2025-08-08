SE Delhi hospital staffer held for filming college students, patients

New Delhi Police booked the staffer. (Representative photo)

A staffer at a nursing college was arrested last week for allegedly filming videos of a nursing student inside the college washroom in southeast Delhi, police said Thursday. The accused, who is in his 30s, was caught after his phone was found by the student. Police said he was arrested, but later let out on bail.

According to the police, the case was reported to them on July 27. The woman is studying at the nursing college, which also houses a hospital. She was inside the washroom when she found a phone there and later caught the accused, who was standing nearby, police said.

A student from the college said, “We found that he had been secretly recording videos of several women. He used to plant his mobile phone on the window and record videos of students taking a bath. We even found that he had access to the hospital and was recording videos of the women there. When we caught him, he tried to delete videos of the incidents.”

The Delhi Police confirmed that the accused, Ashok Kumar, works in the housekeeping department of the college and hospital. He was held on July 27 on charges of sexual harassment and other relevant sections of the BNS.

“The student came to the police station to give her statement and we lodged an FIR immediately. The accused was then caught and we even found a video of the incident wherein he recorded an inappropriate video of the woman. We arrested him, but have not found other videos yet. We are verifying all allegations and have sent his mobile phone to the forensic science lab to retrieve old videos and photos, if any. No other students have come up with any other complaint,” a police officer said.

DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari did not respond to queries seeking comment on the FIR and the case.