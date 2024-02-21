Seven properties in Delhi’s Connaught Place sealed by NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has sealed at least seven properties in Connaught Place on Wednesday over non-payment of property tax dues even as the market association alleged the traders were being harassed with demands of exorbitant amounts in tax dues. A crowd gathers to watch the sealing drive at a shop in Connaught Place on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said seven units have been sealed, and alleged that the civic officials were not following due process of issuing recovery notices after the tax assessment is carried out. “Traders are getting tax notices ranging from ₹10 to ₹25 crore. Even the reassessment claims are not being considered. The premises were reopened immediately when the property owner paid the amount on the spot. This harassment going on over the last three days,” he added.

Bhargava said that the tax teams have covered areas D block, A block, L block and among the shops sealed by NDMC include an outlet of a popular ice-cream brand and portions of a hotel and office of an architect and other premises. “The teams had also entered the outlets of several warehouses, Reebok, Khan Chacha, Embassy restaurant but they went away after the payments were made. This is open harassment,” he added.

One such notice issued by the property tax department pasted outside the properties in D block read: “In compliance... under the section 102 of the NDMC act 1994 the above cited property has been distained and sealed on February 19 2024 in the presence of the owner, occupier, representative of the subject premises.” The notice was undersigned by a section officer (Tax) of the recovery cell.

An NDMC official said the notice was pasted on a number of establishments but not all of them were sealed. He said seven units were sealed, and the properties were reopened if an undertaking on tax payment, token amount or cheques were given. NDTA secretary Vikram Badhwar said: “The teams enter the shops, people are asked to vacate the premises in 15 minutes and unit is sealed.”

The NDMC official said the process of recovery was initiated as per due process of law. “The assessment orders have been issued, demands have been confirmed and bills had been raised for payment of dues. No appeal has been filed in any court of law. Recovery notices were issued giving ample opportunity to pay the outstanding dues No dues have been paid, failing which the NDMC was constrained to initiate attachment of properties as last resort,” he said.