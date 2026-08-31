Singer hit-and-run case: Police change IO after victim’s family alleges inaction

New Delhi: Police on Sunday said they have changed the investigating officer (IO) in the case of a 35-year-old singer killed in a hit-and-run accident near the Mukundpur flyover in northwest Delhi, after the victim’s family protested alleging inaction and delay in emergency response. “When we reached the spot, we could see him alive but unconscious. Police were also there, but the investigating officer said only an ambulance could take him to hospital,” alleged victim family. (Representational image)

On August 2, Jatin Khanna, a local singer, was returning home to Uttam Nagar on his motorcycle when an unknown vehicle rammed him. The accused managed to escape as Khanna bled to death. According to the police, they reached the spot within 7-8 minutes and rushed him to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Khanna’s brother, Rohit, alleged, “The accident took place at 4 am. When we reached the spot, we could see him alive but unconscious. Police were also there, but the investigating officer said only an ambulance could take him to hospital. The ambulance arrived in 20-30 minutes, and my brother died.”

“When we asked about the accused, police said they haven’t identified him. There are five CCTVs at the spot. We spoke to eyewitnesses. But the IO refused to take their statements. It’s been almost a month now. We want answers,” he alleged.

Khanna’s wife, Navya, asked, “Why did police not allow my brother-in-law to rush him to hospital? Why can’t they show us the CCTV footage?”

Responding to the allegations, assistant commissioner of police (Jahangirpuri) Yogendra Khokhar told mediapersons on Sunday that the IO has been changed following the family’s concerns, and efforts to trace the accused are underway. “We have received their complaint. They are not satisfied with the probe and also levelled allegations against the IO. We have acted on it, and the accused will be nabbed at the earliest,” the ACP added.