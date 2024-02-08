Lieutenant governor VK Saxena inaugurated a skywalk, connecting Nehru Place Metro Station to Market Plaza, and other associated infrastructure upgradation work in south Delhi’s Nehru Place market on Thursday. Skywalk connecting Delhi’s Nehru Place, Metro station opens

The project, which took over four years to be completed at a cost of ₹75 crore, includes upgradation of plaza, building corridors, parking areas, staircases and storm water drains along with new firefighting system in the entire complex, officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) aware of the development said.

With the skywalk, people will no longer have to climb down from the elevated station and cross the busy Astha Kunj Road to reach the Nehru Place district centre.

The LG, who is the head of DDA that has executed the project, said that the civic body was committed to the upgradation of the urban areas along with undertaking development work for the neglected villages. “We compliment the DDA for the upgradation work undertaken at Nehru Place. The skywalk is appealing and it will add to the beauty of the city,” the LG added.

Saxena said that the people should also co-operate in its maintenance. “No project can be successful without support of the public. Nehru Place Market Association members should give special emphasis on the hygiene and maintenance of the area. Many such projects by DDA are in the pipeline, which will be carried out in a time-bound manner,” he added.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and DDA vice-chairman Subhasish Panda were also present at the inaugural event.

The LG posted on X: “A DDA project worth ₹75 crore, the upgradation works have altered the kerbs, footpaths and facade of the iconic market. The Skywalk will ensure safety of pedestrians & seamless commute, apart from effecting ease of doing business.”

A DDA official said that smart light poles have been installed in the complex, which have wi-fi, speaker system and CCTV system. A new amphitheatre has been developed and an LED screen wall and several tensile shading structures have been installed in the plaza area to enhance the aesthetic look. “The existing sewage system has been completely replaced,” the official added.

A six-metre wide skywalk has been constructed connecting Nehru Place Metro Station to plaza with provision of lift and escalator. “There is a facility of ramp for differently-abled people. For the convenience of public, new footpath and toilet block have also been constructed. A major portion of the funding for this project was provided by the central urban development ministry through urban development fund,” the DDA official said.

The district centre at Nehru Place was constructed by DDA in 1972. This has become one of the largest commercial centres in Asia for computers, electronics and accessories with thousands of people visiting the place on a daily basis. “Since the market was constructed long back, it required an upgradation and remodelling for the ease in the commuters’ movement at Nehru Place,” the official said.