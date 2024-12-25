Spells of rain hit Delhi 2nd day running, keep up evening chill

Spells of unseasonal light rain were reported across Delhi for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, catching residents by surprise, and giving the city a sudden burst of chill that is characteristic of December evenings. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Christmas Day. (Hindustan Times)

Despite temperatures remaining above average on paper, the rain and cloudy skies created a noticeable drop in perceived warmth as bursts of rain were reported across the city lasting several minutes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Christmas Day, warning of moderate to dense fog during the early hours. A similar alert has been issued for Friday, with predictions of widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers in parts of the city.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4pm was 369 (“very poor”), which improved to 349 by 10pm. This was a significant relief from Monday’s AQI of 406 (“severe”).

Safdarjung, Palam, and Pusa weather stations recorded light rain between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, with 2mm, 1.4mm, and 0.5mm, respectively.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9°C on Tuesday, 2.4°C above normal, compared to Monday’s 8.6°C. The maximum temperature rose slightly to 20.8°C, just 0.1°C above normal. However, temperatures are expected to dip again.

The minimum is expected to go down to at least 8°C for the next two days and then increase again, according to IMD’s forecasts. The maximum is forecast to stay between 20-21°C.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said, “The effect of the first western disturbance which had led to a drizzle on Monday is subsiding now. The cloud cover will clear, leading to a dip in minimum. However, the second western disturbance should start impacting Delhi from Thursday, when we will see a rise in minimum again.”