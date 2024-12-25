Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spells of rain hit Delhi 2nd day running, keep up evening chill

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 25, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Despite temperatures remaining above average on paper, the rain and cloudy skies created a noticeable drop in perceived warmth as bursts of rain were reported across the city lasting several minutes.

Spells of unseasonal light rain were reported across Delhi for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, catching residents by surprise, and giving the city a sudden burst of chill that is characteristic of December evenings.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Christmas Day. (Hindustan Times)
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Christmas Day. (Hindustan Times)

Despite temperatures remaining above average on paper, the rain and cloudy skies created a noticeable drop in perceived warmth as bursts of rain were reported across the city lasting several minutes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Christmas Day, warning of moderate to dense fog during the early hours. A similar alert has been issued for Friday, with predictions of widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers in parts of the city.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4pm was 369 (“very poor”), which improved to 349 by 10pm. This was a significant relief from Monday’s AQI of 406 (“severe”).

Safdarjung, Palam, and Pusa weather stations recorded light rain between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, with 2mm, 1.4mm, and 0.5mm, respectively.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9°C on Tuesday, 2.4°C above normal, compared to Monday’s 8.6°C. The maximum temperature rose slightly to 20.8°C, just 0.1°C above normal. However, temperatures are expected to dip again.

The minimum is expected to go down to at least 8°C for the next two days and then increase again, according to IMD’s forecasts. The maximum is forecast to stay between 20-21°C.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said, “The effect of the first western disturbance which had led to a drizzle on Monday is subsiding now. The cloud cover will clear, leading to a dip in minimum. However, the second western disturbance should start impacting Delhi from Thursday, when we will see a rise in minimum again.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On