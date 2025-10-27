Thefts key reason behind defective streetlights, PWD says

New Delhi: Theft of cables, panel accessories and electrical fittings is one of the key reasons behind most non-functional streetlights of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the city, officials have said. PWD manages over 90,000 streetlights on the 1,400km arterial road network in Delhi.

As per data by the department, a total of 1,717 streetlights are lying dysfunctional across its network and thefts has been cited as the primary reason in places like Geeta Colony, Barapullah Loop, Dallupura, and Hindon Canal Road under the east zone. Similarly, the northwest division has also reported “regular theft” of fittings and cables.

“In some poles, wires from window to fitting and cables from pole to pole on different roads are being regularly stolen. In the present scenario, it is not feasible to stop theft of accessories of feeder pillars, cables, wires in streetlight installation,” the October 25 report, seen by HT, mentioned.

“Very few streetlights are out of order due to technical faults. The streetlight outages in so many cases are being caused due to stolen cables which is also resulting in significant revenue loss for the department,” a senior PWD official said, requesting anonymity. Besides, the agency officials have also reported cable faults, waterlogging, and accidental pole damage during infrastructure work leading to non functional streetlights.

During inspection by the zonal staff, dark spots due to non-functional streetlights were identified: seven spots at Raj Niwas Marg, six at Pragati Maidan Gate No 1, Vijay Ghat service Lane, 11 at Mirdard Road, Hardhyan Singh Road, Arya Samaj Road, area near Nigam Bodh Ghat U-Turn, Majnu Ka Tila Church Road, and its Central Verge.

The north division has reported that 96.61% streetlight fittings in its area were functional. “Two sites are non functional due to theft of bulb, LED driver, pole and cable. Some points have been disconnected for safety reasons as there is waterlogging around the poles because of drain work,” an official said, adding that repair work in many of these areas is very time consuming because of heavy traffic movement.

A PWD official explained that a new online monitoring system has been implemented to improve the streetlight maintenance. “Each streetlight pole has been assigned a unique number, making it easier to identify its location. The department has filed multiple complaints about theft and vandalism.”