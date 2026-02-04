Thick fog engulfs Delhi-NCR as air quality turns 'very poor', AQI stands at 312

The national capital woke up to dense fog on Wednesday morning and witnessed a significant deterioration in its air quality. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 312 at approximately 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 312 at approximately 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo/For representation)

The Air Quality Index remained in the moderate-to-poor range, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Additionally, visuals from this morning around the Akshardham area showed a thick layer of fog lingering in parts of the city.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in ITO, a thick layer of fog was present with reduced visibility, with an AQI of 334, placing it in the ' very poor' category. Additionally, a thick layer of smog lingered in areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path.

According to CPCB data, several other areas in the capital, including Anand Vihar (376), Bawana (329), Ashok Vihar (366), Mundka (381), Chandani Chowk (358) and RK Puram (346), also saw a high in air quality, remaining in the 'very poor' category. Sirifort recorded similar conditions, with an AQI of 340.

However, some parts of the city fared better. Narela recorded an AQI of 252, and Aya Nagar measured 252, placing it in the 'poor' category. Sri Aurobindo Marg (221), Mandir Marg (257), and IGI Airport T3 (243) also recorded relatively better air quality, but it remained in the 'poor' category.

Additionally, a layer of dense fog has engulfed Haryana's Karnal this morning.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the national capital on Tuesday, warning that isolated areas may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Similar conditions are expected across neighbouring Haryana and Chandigarh.

The IMD stated that the rainfall signalled the beginning of an active weather phase, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail likely to affect several states during the day. Light rain lashed several parts of the city and adjoining NCR areas in the early morning hours.