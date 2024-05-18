Tilak Nagar showroom firing suspect killed in gunfight: Police

The prime accused allegedly involved in a firing case at a used cars showroom in Tilak Nagar, west Delhi, was killed in a gunfight with the Delhi Police special cell in Sector 29, Rohini, on Thursday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. The black Honda City car that the accused, Ajay Singroha, was driving on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

According to the officers, at least 19 rounds of fire were exchanged between the accused, identified as Ajay Singroha alias Goli, 24, a key member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, and 18 special cell sleuths who were part of eight teams. Two other suspects were previously arrested in the case.

The teams had laid a trap in and around the Khera Khurd village on Thursday night to nab Singroha. Of the 12 bullets fired by the police party, five hit Singroha’s chest and legs, killing him on the spot on Tughlak Road, near the village. The seven bullets that Singroha fired from his sophisticated gun missed his targets and nobody from the raiding team was hurt, senior police officers added.

Special commissioner of police (special cell) RP Upadhyay said that Singroha, who was originally from Ritoli village in Rohtak, Haryana, was also wanted in a murder case where he along with his associate shot a liquor businessman dead after opening fire at his SUV outside a dhaba at Murthal near Sonepat on March 10.

The officer said that around 5.30pm on Thursday, police received information that Singroha would come to Prahladpur Bangar near Narela via Khera Khurd village to collect arms and ammunition. Accordingly, around 10.30pm, eight teams comprising 18 members positioned themselves at various locations around the village, said a senior police officer.

“At 11.15pm, the team spotted Singroha driving a black Honda City car. One team started following him on a bike. Upon seeing the police, he took a left turn towards GT Karnal Road. After around 400 metres, he found the road blocked by police vehicles and again took a U-turn towards the opposite carriageway, where another team blocked his route. He then took a right turn and reached Tughlak Road along the Western Yamuna Canal, where other teams began cornering him from different directions. After nearly a 900-metre chase, his car hit a pole on the central verge of the road. A police vehicle rammed his vehicle from behind to ensure he did not reverse his car and flee,” the officer added.

“As our team members asked Singroha to surrender, he came out of the vehicle and opened fire in a bid to escape. Our teams retaliated and he suffered two bullet wounds in his chest and three in his legs. He was rushed to Baba Sahab Ambedkar Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” added the officer.

On May 6, Singroha, who was previously involved in nine crimes, and Mohit Gahlawat, another gang member fired at a multi-storey showroom of used luxury cars at Ganesh Nagar near Tilak Nagar, after handing over a paper slip to the showroom owner’s driver.

At least seven people, including the showroom owner, Manoj Malik, were injured after the bullets shattered the glass door and panels of the outlet and glass shards pierced their faces. After the firing, the showroom owner received calls from international numbers, where callers demanded ₹5 crore from him on behalf of the Bhau gang, police said.

Video clips of the two incidents — the Murthal dhaba murder and the used cars showroom firing — later surfaced on social media, triggering panic and concern among the law enforcement agencies, the officers said, adding that Singroha was committing the crimes on behalf of gang leader Himanshu Bhau.

A native of Ritoli village, Bhau is among the most wanted criminals in north India and is suspected to be operating from Portugal. The gangster is backed by the Punjab-based Davinder Bambiha gang and has an alliance with jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali. Bhau has been involved in various criminal activities in the Delhi NCR region, including targeted killings, and extortion, another officer said.

“He lures and recruits local youths into his gang by promoting gun culture through social media. He offers them the opportunity to work for him, promising to settle their scores and assuring them of arranging a safe escape,” the second officer added.