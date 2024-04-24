TN protesters climb mobile tower, tree near Jantar Mantar; rescued

A tense situation prevailed at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday afternoon when a group of protesters from Tamil Nadu, demanding interlinking of the Godavari and Cauveri rivers, climbed atop a cable tower near Jantar Mantar and a tree adjoining Kerala House. They were seeking “media attention” and were later pulled down with the help of fire department officials, police said. Firemen pull down protesters from a mobile tower near Jantar Mantar. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said that about 50 people reached Jantar Mantar around 9am to stage the protest. “They had permission to protest. A few of them climbed a tree at Jantar Mantar. When a woman climbed it, security officials also climbed to help her get down,” he said.

The protesters, after being brought down, continued their demonstration and left the site at 4pm, police said.

Another police officer said that the protestors also climbed a cable tower near the Kerala House. “At Jantar Mantar, three to four men stayed on the trees for over 15 minutes, after which they were pulled down by fire department officials,” the officer said.

A fire department official said that one fire tender was pressed into service and a hydraulic ladder was used to rescue the protesters.