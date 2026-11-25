The Delhi Traffic Police have turned the Bhartendu Harish Chandra Marg, a key stretch in east Delhi connecting Karkari Mor with Master Somnath Marg near Yamuna Sports Club, into a signal-free corridor, two senior police officers aware of the development said. People using the stretch on a daily basis had repeatedly flagged the high traffic volume and snarls to the traffic police, the eastern traffic range, and, in particular, the Shahdara traffic circle. (HT photo/ Representational) more

According to the officials, the move is aimed at improving traffic management and cutting down the time motorists spend waiting at traffic signals. The officers said that the new arrangement is an extension of the signal-free corridor exercise earlier implemented by the authorities on the Vikas Marg section between the ITO flyover and the Karkari Mor flyover, which reduced traffic congestion on one of the busiest roads in east Delhi.

It is carried out by the traffic police in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD).

The 2.13-km stretch of the Bhartendu Harish Chandra Marg is an arterial road that tens of thousands of motorists use to travel between Preet Vihar and posh localities such as Dayanand Vihar, Anand Vihar, Karkardooma, Ram Vihar and Vivek Vihar. The corridor also serves as a major transit route for commuters travelling from Ghaziabad to central Delhi and Noida via Surya Nagar, providing an alternative route for those intending to avoid traffic snarls on Swami Dayanand Marg via Hasanpur Bus Depot.

Earlier, commuters travelling along this stretch repeatedly stopped at multiple traffic signals, causing unnecessary delays, increased travel times, and frequent interruptions to traffic flow, said one of the two officers cited above.

Commuters flagged snarls According to the officer, people using the stretch on a daily basis had repeatedly flagged the high traffic volume and traffic snarls to the traffic police, the eastern traffic range, and the Shahdara traffic circle in particular, seeking measures to reduce traffic congestion in their areas.

"Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the general public, Shahdara Traffic Circle's traffic inspector (TI) Sanjay Dwivedi and his team members surveyed the stretch and identified the existing issues. They found that the corridor has two traffic signals and multiple merging and diversion points, which frequently caused bottlenecks. Accordingly, the team submitted its report along with a proposal to make the stretch a signal-free corridor by creating multiple U-turns," the officer said.

The second officer cited above said the proposal was later taken up with the PWD, which worked towards its implementation in coordination with the Shahdara traffic circle. Initially, a pilot project was launched on the stretch and based on its positive results, the signal-free corridor initiative was formally implemented last week under the close supervision of deputy commissioner of traffic (eastern range) Shweta Singh Chauhan.

“We have deployed traffic personnel on the corridor to examine the situation and identify issues being faced by motorists so that corrective measures can be taken accordingly. The removal of the traffic signals is expected to benefit daily commuters, especially those using the stretch during morning and evening rush hours,” the second officer added.