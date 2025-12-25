Traffic restrictions in Delhi's Saket over Christmas rush: Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced a series of special traffic measures for Saket and nearby areas, which are expected to see massive rush on Thursday, December 25, on the occasion of Christmas. Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday. (ANI)

Saket houses three popular malls - Select Citywalk, DLF Avenue and MGF Metropolitan - which are see a huge footfall on Christmas every year, resulting in traffic congestions outside that also choke nearby areas.

According to the traffic advisory, restrictions and diversions will be enforced on December 25, beginning 2 pm onwards, to regulate vehicular movement and prevent congestion in and around Saket.

Traffic authorities said movement is likely to be affected on Press Enclave Road, along with several internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar, as traffic police personnel will be deployed at key junctions to manage flow and ensure public safety.

To ease congestion, diversions have been implemented for December 24 and December 25, 2 pm onwards, at major intersections. These include:

Sheikh Sarai Red Light on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Asian Market Red Light on MB Road, and PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light on Sri Aurobindo Marg.

As part of the restrictions, all median cuts between Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will remain closed, while heavy vehicles and DTC/Cluster buses will not be allowed on either carriageway of Press Enclave Road.

Additionally, DTC and Cluster buses will not be permitted to move towards Pushp Vihar from MB Road or the Asian Market Red Light, the advisory stated.

The traffic police have suggested alternative routes to commuters to minimise delays.

– Vehicles travelling from Chirag Delhi towards Qutub Minar are advised to use the Khanpur T-Point–MB Road–Lado Sarai route.

– Motorists coming from the IIT Flyover and heading towards Sangam Vihar or Sainik Farm should proceed via TB Hospital Red Light, Lado Sarai Red Light, MB Road, Chirag Delhi and Khanpur.

Motorists have been urged to plan their travel in advance, avoid the affected stretches during peak hours, and strictly follow traffic rules and instructions issued by traffic personnel on duty.

Commuters are also advised to keep track of real-time updates through the official channels of the Delhi Traffic Police for the latest traffic information during the festive period.

Traffic curbs for Vajpayee's birth anniversary celebrations

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued a fresh advisory in view of the visit of VVIPs and VIPs to ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Traffic movement in parts of central and north Delhi is likely to be affected on Wednesday, December 25.

According to the DTP, special arrangements have been made to manage traffic flow, pedestrian movement and public safety, as a large turnout is expected for the prayer meeting and floral tributes.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Multi-agency report looks at fixes, challenges for traffic bottlenecks

Roads likely to face restrictions:

Ring Road (stretch between Rajghat and Salim Garh Y-Point) Raja Ram Kohli Marg towards Shanti Van Chowk Nishad Raj Marg towards Shanti Van Chowk

ALSO READ | Ban on bikes, autos to be enforced strictly at UER-II, say Delhi officials

Diversion points:

Traffic will be diverted at the following locations:

Salim Garh Y-Point Salim Garh Bypass Cut Raja Ram Kohli Marg near the loop towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate Under Salim Garh Flyover T-Point at Subhash Marg Sunehari Masjid Cut on Nishad Raj Marg

Parking and movement restrictions:

– Vehicular movement will be restricted on the affected stretches mentioned above.

– Parking will be permitted only at designated parking areas.

– Roadside and unauthorised parking will not be allowed.

ALSO READ | Planning to visit Select Citywalk mall for Christmas? Brace for traffic curbs

Instructions for commuters and visitors:

Avoid the affected roads during the notified hours Plan travel in advance and allow extra time Prefer public transport and avoid using personal vehicles Pedestrians should use footpaths and designated crossings only Follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty

Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to residents and commuters to remain patient and follow instructions issued on the ground to ensure smooth movement during the event.