Traffic to be affected in central, south Delhi for BRICS Summit rehearsal

Vehicular movement across several parts of the Capital, particularly central and south Delhi, is likely to remain affected on Wednesday as Delhi Police conducts a full-scale motorcade rehearsal for the second consecutive day to assess preparedness for the upcoming BRICS Summit-2026, scheduled at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing traffic restrictions and diversions on multiple key corridors between 10am and 3pm on Wednesday.

While Tuesday’s rehearsal involved only Delhi Police personnel, officials from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) will also participate in Wednesday’s drill, said a senior police officer requesting anonymity. More such preparedness exercises are expected in the run-up to the summit.

According to the advisory, at least 22 arterial roads will be affected, with an equal number of diversion points. The roads include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Teen January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhambha Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Mustafa Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

The traffic police have shared the detailed advisory, including diversion points and alternate routes, on their social media handles to help commuters plan their travel.

“The objective is to assess our preparedness for the BRICS Summit, identify potential challenges, and address them well in advance. We are also evaluating where restrictions may be needed and how to minimise inconvenience to the public. Since it is a prestigious international event hosted by India, Delhi must leave a positive impression with seamless arrangements,” said Ajay Chaudhry, special commissioner of police (traffic).