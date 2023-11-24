close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Two killed after car rams stationary truck in Delhi’s Narela: Police

Two killed after car rams stationary truck in Delhi’s Narela: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 24, 2023 10:23 AM IST

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence, rash driving and causing hurt due to negligence and are investigating

Two persons were killed while one was seriously injured when a car rammed a stationary truck in outer Delhi’s Narela on Thursday night, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Safiabad Road in Narela on Thursday night. (Representative file image)
The accident took place on Safiabad Road in Narela on Thursday night. (Representative file image)

Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said that the initial probe suggested that a car rammed a truck which was parked on the roadside.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Two persons have been killed and one is in a serious condition,” said the DCP.

Also Read: Four killed as car crashes into tree in UP’s Kanpur Dehat

It remained unclear on the number of people inside the car at the time of the accident.

The accident took place on Safiabad Road in Narela on Thursday night.

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence, rash driving and causing hurt due to negligence and are investigating.

The police were yet to share specific details of the accident, or the identities of the victims.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out