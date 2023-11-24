Two killed after car rams stationary truck in Delhi’s Narela: Police

Two persons were killed while one was seriously injured when a car rammed a stationary truck in outer Delhi’s Narela on Thursday night, the Delhi Police said on Friday. The accident took place on Safiabad Road in Narela on Thursday night. (Representative file image)

Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said that the initial probe suggested that a car rammed a truck which was parked on the roadside.

“Two persons have been killed and one is in a serious condition,” said the DCP.

It remained unclear on the number of people inside the car at the time of the accident.

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence, rash driving and causing hurt due to negligence and are investigating.

The police were yet to share specific details of the accident, or the identities of the victims.