Two men held for allegedly shooting, stabbing 17-year-old in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police said they have arrested two men from Uttarakhand near Chappar toll for allegedly stabbing and shooting a 17-year-old boy at Lal Bagh slum cluster in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar last week. Police said the accused killed the boy over an alleged enmity between two local groups and claiming area dominance. (Representative photo)

Joint commissioner of police (northern range) Vijay Singh said that on August 12, the Adarsh Nagar police station were informed about a stabbing and firing incident at Lal Bagh slum. Upon reaching the spot, police got to know that the teenager had been taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the accused killed the boy over an alleged enmity between two local groups and claiming area dominance. The arrested accused are Aman, 26, and Anuj alias Moni, 20.

Aman is a member of the local Sahib Salmani Brother gang and is previously involved in six cases while Anuj is involved in 15 other crimes. He was also wanted in another murder case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station this year.

The victim had two bullet injuries in the abdomen and rear portion of his body, where he also had a stab wound, officers said. His friend, who was also an eyewitness, told police about the two accused.

“The two friends first met the accused around 11.30pm on August 12 and an argument broke out. Aman and Anuj then threatened the two and left. As they were returning, the accused allegedly came back and shot them. While the victim’s friend managed to escape, the teenager sustained firearm and stab injuries,” the joint CP said.

A case of murder and attempt to murder was registered at the police station under sections 103 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigation was taken up. Investigators said they got to know that the suspects had fled Delhi and went to Uttar Pradesh. Multiple raids were conducted in Ghaziabad and other localities in Uttar Pradesh.

“Further probe revealed that the suspects had moved towards Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The raiding team launched an interstate operation and pursued the accused for nearly 550 km. They were finally caught near Chappar toll checkpoint. They were travelling in a rented car,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav.