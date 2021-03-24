Two run over by train near Narela railway station, suicide suspected

A 45-year-old woman and her 35-year-old brother-in-law died after being run over by a train near Narela railway station on Tuesday morning. The railway police suspect that the duo had come in front of the moving train to die by suicide. However, no suicide note was found on their persons, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said around 9am, the station master of the Narela railway station informed the police that two bodies were found on the tracks going towards Haryana’s Sonepat.

A mobile phone was found at the site and that helped the police identify the duo and contact their family members. They were related by marriage and belonged to outer Delhi, the police said.

DCP Singh said the woman worked as a sanitation worker with a private diagnostics lab in outer Delhi. Her husband, who was employed in the civic department, had died two years ago. She is survived by her three children. The man whose body was found alongside hers was her brother-in-law. He worked as a housekeeping staff in a power distribution company and is survived by his wife and three children.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. We are probing the reason for their extreme step,” the DCP said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialists. Helplines: Fortis Stress Helpline: 8376804102, Sumaitri: 01123389090, Snehi: 01165978181, Sanjeevani: 01124311918/01124318883.