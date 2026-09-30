Vasant Kunj: 2 die after truck runs over their bike; driver held

Two men in their early 20s were killed early on Monday after a truck allegedly ran over their motorcycle in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, said police, adding that the truck driver was arrested on Tuesday. Police said they received information about the incident from emergency department of AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police identified the victims as 20-year-old Daksh from Haryana’s Hisar and Chirag Umredkar (21) from Madhya Pradesh. They were pursuing hotel management degree at a private institute in Delhi and lived in Chhattarpur, officers said. Police further identified the accused driver as one Ankit Yadav from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two victims were returning to their residence after attending a party in Mahipalpur at around 1.30am on Monday when a Delhi-registered truck allegedly hit them near Nangal Devat. “Both sustained critical injuries and died at the spot,” an officer said.

Police said they received information about the incident from emergency department of AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Investigators who visited the accident spot, said, “One of the truck’s wheels is suspected to have run over Daksh’s head. A helmet was also found at the spot, which we suspect may have been worn by Daksh. Chirag was most likely not wearing a helmet.”

Investigators are also examining the CCTV footage to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collision.

The two suffered injuries on their heads, faces, hands and chests, according to a medico legal examination.

Police also said that truck driver Yadav fled the spot after the accident. Police registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vasant Kunj (South) police station and arrested him on Tuesday.

During questioning, Yadav, allegedly told investigators that he had gone to the airport to unload goods and was returning to his residence in Chhattarpur when the accident occurred. He claimed that he stopped the truck after hearing a sound but did not know how the accident took place, police said.

Police said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and subsequently handed over to their families.

Notably, the stretch around the Nangal Devat red light and Ryan International School has emerged as a black spot where several accidents have been reported, an officer aware of the matter said.