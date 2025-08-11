Vasant Kunj road cave-in to hit traffic on key roads

Residents in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj are distressed after a portion of the Mahipalpur-Mehrauli Road caved in during the heavy downpour on Saturday. Wall of an under-construction Delhi Metro site had collapsed near Sector D6 under the Masoodpur flyover, leading to long trails of vehicles, residents complained. A wall at the DMRC’s construction site collapsed. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on X, the affected stretch runs from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, towards Mahipalpur. A traffic diversion advisory was also issued on Sunday regarding the disruptions being witnessed in Vasant Kunj and Mahipalpur.

“Heavy vehicles from Mehrauli are being diverted from Fortis hospital via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, while light vehicles must take Sector B road, Vasant Kunj, Bhagwan Mahaveer Road, and Nelson Mandela Marg to reach Mahipalpur or IGI Airport. Commuters heading to Gurugram are advised to use Mehrauli–Gurugram Road, and those travelling to the airport or Mahipalpur should opt for Outer Ring Road.” the advisory read.

Additionally, increased traffic congestion is expected on Sector B road, Vasant Kunj, Bhagwan Mahaveer Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, and Ring Road, particularly during school hours, according to the advisory. “Motorists are urged to remain patient, follow diversion signage, and traffic police instructions. For updates, the public can contact Delhi traffic police through their website, social media channels, WhatsApp, or helpline numbers,” the advisory by traffic police mentioned.

Meanwhile, locals complained that the diversion has not done any good. “Traffic is usually lesser on weekends, but starting Monday, this road is expected to be choked since the traffic diversion provided by the traffic police is offering no solution. Last month, tyre of a school bus sank into an already collapsed road, causing inconvenience to all commuters and now a portion of the road has caved in which has disrupted traffic and requires urgent attention,” Snehlata Rathi, president of Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Santushti Flats in Sector D6 said.

The portion of the caved-in road is near to a community centre and shopping complex, she added.

“We are scared about what will happen if the damage extends beyond the current stage, we can see pillars supporting the dug up road are not in a good shape.”

Harsh Kundra, RWA president of Saraswati Society in the sector, said that since one side of the road is blocked, the traffic gets merged on the wrong lane. “Nobody is following the diversion, traffic snarls are seen on one side of the road. Starting Monday, when school buses and office commute starts, there is going to be a huge mess on this road. Pending work by civic agencies has led to the total disruption of traffic in the area,” he said.

HT had reported last month that due to the ongoing metro construction work and a recent construction undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board have left parts of roads unusable in the area, leading to hours-long traffic jams. Some people had to leave their cars here, walk a kilometre, and hail autos from there to go and drop their children, as a bus got stuck, residents had claimed.

When asked about the construction work and the situation, a DMRC official said, “The restoration work is in progress under the supervision of DMRC’s engineers. The work is expected to be completed in another two days.”