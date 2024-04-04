Woman’s body found inside cupboard in Delhi flat, boyfriend on run

A 26-year-old woman’s body, bearing multiple injury marks, was found inside an open wooden almirah at her house in Dabri near Dwarka, police officers said on Thursday, adding that the prime suspect for the murder is her boyfriend, whom she lived with. Police said the prime suspect for the murder is the woman’s boyfriend, whom she lived with. (File)

Police said the incident came to light on Wednesday night, after her father — who lives in Meerut — discovered his daughter’s body.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the victim was identified as Rukhsar Rajput, who started living with a man identified as Vipal Tailor around one-and-a-half months ago.

“A case under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (punishment for murder) was registered at the Dabri police station and an investigation has been taken up,” Singh said.

An investigator also said that police were informed that Rajput was married to someone, but they are still verifying the details.

Giving details of the case, a senior police officer part of the probe said that Rajput’s father Mohammed Mustakin received a call from his daughter on Wednesday afternoon, in which she said that she was very upset. By evening, her phone was switched off, the police said.

“Mustakin then decided to come to Delhi with his relatives to check on Rukhsar,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity, adding that Mustakin and the family were aware that Rajput was living with Tailor.

A second police officer said that Rajput’s house was locked from outside, but Mustakin knew where an emergency set of keys were hidden — in a wooden box near the door — and managed to enter the house. He then found Rajput’s body inside the almirah and immediately called the police.

“There were more than 15 injuries all over body — including deep wounds on her face — which makes us suspect that there was a physical fight before the murder. Prima facie, the woman was strangled to death,” the second officer said, also on condition of anonymity.

As Tailor was missing, he immediately became a prime suspect, said investigators. They said that Mustakim’s phone location has established that he was still in Meerut at the time that Rajpur is suspected to have been murdered.

Police said that based on Mustakim’s statement, they have registered a murder case and several teams are working to nab the suspect. “Technical surveillance has been mounted. We are tracking his digital print. Human intelligence is also being gathered. His family members are also being questioned,” the second officer said.

The first officer quoted above said that before moving to Delhi, Rajput used to work in the handicrafts sector in Gujarat, where she met Tailor around one-and-a-half years ago. “From the information we have so far, they had come to Delhi from Gujarat temporarily,” the officer said.