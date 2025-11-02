Women discontent with tighter age norm for teacher openings in Delhi

New Delhi A female applicant on a condition of anonymity told HT that nearly 70% of the applicants are married women, and some of them are mothers. Hence, the removal of the age relaxation limits their opportunities to grow professionally. (Representative photo)

The Delhi’s government’s job openings to the post of 5,346 trained graduate teachers (TGTs), with stricter age restrictions, has fuelled discontent among female applications, who said the age limit of 30 years limits their opportunities. As many as 576 female applications aged 30 to 38 years have approached the central administrative tribunal to reinstate the older recruitment rules.

“Impugned Vacancy Notice/Advertisement No. 06/2025, dated 03.10.2025, issued by DSSSB, to the extent the respondents have failed to grant 10 years’ age relaxation to the applicants/candidates seeking appointment to the post of TGT in the Directorate of Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi,” the petition filed by Advocate Anuj Aggarwal on behalf of these applicants stated.

The advertisement issued on October 3 by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) invited applications for 5,346 TGT teacher positions. The maximum age limit for applying for these positions is 30 years, except in certain specified conditions, it stated. Applications for these openings will close on November 7.

The Directorate of Education did not respond to the HT’s request for comments.

Previously, there was an age limit of 32 years for men and women, with a further 8-year relaxation for women.

A female applicant on a condition of anonymity told HT that nearly 70% of the applicants are married women, and some of them are mothers. Hence, the removal of the age relaxation limits their opportunities to grow professionally.

“The basic requirement to appear for these examinations is graduation, B.Ed, and then, one has to clear the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test). By the time all this is done, one is already 26-27 years of age,” the applicant said, on the condition of anonymity. “These vacancies come once in two to three years. For many of us, if we miss out on them once, we are unlikely to get another shot at it,” the applicant, who is also the mother of a seven-year-old, said.

Another applicant, Pratima Kundu, said that she will turn 31 just three days before the application for the openings closes. “I was preparing for the exam for the past one and a half years, and now, because I’ll turn 31 in a few days, I’ll not be allowed to give the exam,” she said.

Ajay Veer Yadav, the general secretary of the Government Schools Teachers Association of India (GSTA), supported the demand for age relaxation. “Their demand is valid, and it should be addressed,” he said.