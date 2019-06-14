Delhi property dealer shot dead, suspects on the run

A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead Thursday night allegedly by six men over a property dispute in outer Delhi’s Shraddhanand Colony near Bhalswa Dairy. The spot where he was killed is less than a kilometre from the area where a 17-year-old boy was shot dead an hour and half later.

Police said all suspects have been identified but none of them arrested. At least four of them are from the same family. The prime suspect is also a property dealer and he had an enmity with the victim was over a plot in the neighbourhood, the ownership of which was being claimed by both men, police said.

The family members of victim Chander Shekhar Singh said around 9.30pm Thursday, he was driving home in his Innova, along with a friend, when six men flagged down his vehicle near a mosque on Nala (drain) Road, about 300 metres from his home.

Singh’s wife Vandana said, “My husband’s friend, who was in the car, told me that the men asked my husband to come out of the car as they wanted to discuss something with him. When he got out, they fired three bullets at him and fled on motorcycles.”

Vandana said neighbours informed them about the shooting immediately. Their son Sandeep, 20, rushed to the spot on his bike and found his father unconscious and bleeding. He called his mother and the family members rushed Singh to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said Singh ran a realty business from Shraddhanand Colony in Bhalswa Dairy. They said he had a dispute with another property dealer over a plot. Both men often had altercations over the issue.

“We have got certain leads about the suspects. Raids are being conducted at their hideouts and they will be nabbed soon,” DCP Gaurav Sharma said.

Singh’s family members alleged that he was receiving death threats for the past few weeks but they had not informed the police about it. They also alleged that some men had fired at the plot and partially razed its boundary wall. Police are verifying all allegations.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 22:54 IST