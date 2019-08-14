Developer asked to build road, green belt

cities

Gurugram The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday directed the developer of Godrej Frontier residential project in Sector 80 to ensure that a 24-metre approach road to the society and a 36-metre-wide green belt is developed by January 1, 2020.

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by senior town planner, Gurugram, with the residents of Godrej Frontier complex and representatives of the developer.

Godrej Frontier residential project was launched in 2011 and possession was given from 2015. It comprises 475 apartments, of which 275 are occupied at present.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, said that constructing the road and developing the green belt is the responsibility of the developer. “We have also assured the buyers that the issue of stalled registries due to a technical issue of nomenclature would be taken up with the higher authorities in Chandigarh and the matter would be resolved,” he said.

Residents of Godrej Frontier had approached the department to resolve the issue of stalled registries through conveyance or sale deed, as it was not being allowed by the revenue authorities.

“Only 40% of the flats have been registered till date, despite the fact that owners who paid the stamp duty in the year 2014 are still waiting to get their registry done,” said Dheeraj Kumar Singh, general secretary of the Godrej Frontier residents’ welfare association.

Residents also raised the issue of deficiencies, such as flooding of the basement, non-working sewage treatment plant, and also demanded that records pertaining to the external development charges paid by them to the authority should be shared with them. They also said that the 24-metre approach road and 36-metre green belt are yet to be developed. “The society also don’t have piped canal water supply,” Singh said.

During the meeting, officials said that each issue was discussed with the stakeholders. “We have asked the developer to share details of the EDC paid by buyers and take necessary steps to meet the licence conditions,” said Chauhan.

Representatives of the developer, who attended the meeting, did not respond to repeated phone calls and messages.

