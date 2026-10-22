Kollam , A doctor was arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel after he and a woman doctor were found in possession of a small quantity of ganja at a hotel here, officials said on Thursday. Doctor arrested for assaulting police after ganja seized from hotel room

The arrested doctor, Ajas Khan , a native of Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, is practising medicine in Kollam.

The woman doctor, a native of Vennala in Kochi, was also arrested after police seized three grams of ganja from their hotel room.

Police registered two cases - one against Khan for allegedly assaulting police personnel and another against both doctors under the provisions relating to ganja possession.

Both were granted bail in the narcotics case as the quantity seized was small.

However, Khan was remanded to judicial custody in the case related to the alleged assault on police officers, officials said.

According to police, personnel from the control room reached Hotel Dona Castel at around 12.20 am on Wednesday after receiving information about a clash in Room No. 107 on the first floor.

When police entered the room, Khan allegedly verbally abused and assaulted the officers.

Additional personnel were called in, and a team from Kollam West police station also reached the spot.

Police from Kollam West station said that they found control room personnel restraining Khan, while the woman was crying.

Police suspect that the woman doctor was brutally beaten by the accused before the arrival of police to the room.

During a search, officers spotted a small packet containing dried leaves, flowers and fruiting tops of a cannabis plant on a table.

When questioned, Khan allegedly said he had bought the ganja for personal consumption, police said.

A further search of the room led to the recovery of OCB rolling papers used to roll and smoke ganja, officials added.

Khan was subjected to a medical test to confirm whether he assaulted police and the woman doctor after abusing ganja.

Police said that the blood test result is expected soon.

Police said the woman doctor's detailed statement will be recorded as part of the investigation.

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