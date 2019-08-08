Dombivli grapples with disease as medical aid yet to reach many

cities

Days after heavy rainfall in Kalyan-Dombivli and nearby areas led to massive flooding, residents have now started complaining of fever, cough and wounds. While civic-run medical camps were set up in some areas, Gopinath Chowk, Garibacha wada, Sarovar Nagar, Devichapada in Dombivli have been left unattended, said residents.

Around 3,000 people reside in these areas. On Tuesday, residents took to the streets to protest against the lack of civic aid. “We have kept all damaged belongings outside our houses and are waiting for the civic body to pick it up. Terrible stench is spreading from the muck and people are falling ill,” said Suryakant Maskar, 48, a resident. Near the Kopar creek, flooded twice in a week, residents claimed the civic body has not reached out to them. “Children are falling ill while cleaning. We urgently need medical aid,” said Uday Gavkar, 42, a resident.

A medical camp set up at Ashok Nagar, Waldhuni in Kalyan (East), saw a big crowd of children, senior citizens and women, most of who complained of cough, fever and wounds on their bodies. “When the water entered our houses, I had to run out with my children. We couldn’t even wear slippers. My leg is full of wounds which are burning. My children have high fever since the past two days,” said Razia Banno, 50.

According to the health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), 36 medical camps had been set up in Kalyan-Dombivli till Wednesday and 19,493 houses were surveyed. The KDMC has distributed 38,986 doxycycline tablets to prevent leptospirosis. An official from the health department said camps were being set up as per the availability of staff. “We will soon set up one at these areas. Residents can come down to the nearby primary health care centre any time.” Madhavi Pophale, assistant public relations officer, KDMC, said leptospirosis is one of the major worries. “We’ve taken precautionary measures by giving out doxycycline tablets. Fogging and spraying of medicines to control dengue is also done. The camps will continue till all the areas are covered,” said Pophale.

KDMC officials said they have also arranged for a medical van to distribute medicines in areas where it is not possible to set up camps. Dr Dilip Sonawane from Kolsewadi, a physician, said, “Cases of viral infections have increased among children and women. The illness will continue for two weeks at least. People should not delay in visiting doctors even if it is a minor illness.”

