Srinagar, Multiple properties worth over ₹13 crore have been attached here as part of an offensive against drug trafficking and its financial networks, police said on Thursday. Drive against drug trafficking: Multiple properties attached in Srinagar

A police spokesman said Srinagar Police has frozen or attached multiple residential properties and a vehicle valued at over ₹13.43 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The coordinated action was carried out by Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar police stations.

The properties were identified during financial investigations as assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.

Giving details, the spokesman said four residential properties and a vehicle, valued at ₹8 crore were attached by police station Khanyar.

Police station Pantha Chowk attached a residential property worth 1.24 crore, while Shalteng police station attached a property worth ₹1.21 crore.

Similarly, Safakadal police station attached a property worth ₹10.15 lakh, and Ahmadnagar police station attached a property worth ₹1 crore, the spokesman said.

Police Station Soura also attached a property worth ₹1.18 crore, and Ahmadnagar police station attached a property worth ₹80 lakh, he added.

During financial investigation, the properties were identified as allegedly acquired through illicit narcotic activities.

The properties have been frozen or attached under the NDPS Act in the presence of the executive magistrate.

The spokesman said the coordinated action reflects the sustained and intensified efforts of Srinagar Police to strike at the financial backbone of drug trafficking networks, beyond the arrest of offenders and seizure of narcotic substances.

By identifying, tracing, freezing and attaching properties allegedly acquired through illicit drug proceeds, Srinagar Police aims to dismantle the economic infrastructure sustaining organised narcotic activities, he said.

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